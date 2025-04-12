 
Royal family sending Princess Anne on special trip amid King Charles health worries

King Charles and Queen Camilla have returned to Britain after four-day state visit to Italy

April 12, 2025

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about Princess Anne amid King Charles health concerns following the monarch’s return from Italy.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X and shared palace announcement.

Palmer tweeted, “The Princess Royal, accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will represent the King at the 110th anniversary commemorations of the Gallipoli campaign in Turkey on April 24 and 25, Buckingham Palace says.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla have returned to Britain after four-day state visit to Italy, which came days after the monarch stayed at hospital for cancer treatment ‘side effects’.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time Anne is seen with her husband publicly since his injury forced him to take a break from royal engagements.

He will join the Princess, who will attend the Turkish, French, United Kingdom, Commonwealth and Irish memorial services on the Gallipoli peninsula on April 24.

On April 25, Anne will attend the Dawn Memorial Service at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula and after the service, she will conduct audiences with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Governor-General of Australia, as per the Daily Express.

Princess Anne will conclude her visit by attending the Australian and New Zealand memorial services.

