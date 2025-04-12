Finn Wolfhard shares honest take on Mike's fate in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard isn’t sure if he feels happy or unhappy about his character Mike Wheeler’s fate in Stranger Things.

"I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy," Finn told People in a new interview.

Finn, who’s played Mike since Stranger Things started its run in July 2016, said filming the final season "was definitely a lot."

"I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect," he continued.

Stranger Things is set in the 80s and follows a group of adolescent kids who investigate the disappearance of one of their friends and uncover government conspiracies and more during their search.

The series boasts a big cast and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink as the main group of friends alongside Fin Wolfhard.. Other cast members include Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Brett Gelman, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Stranger Things will come to an end with its fifth and final season which is slated to premiere October 10, 2025.