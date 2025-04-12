Brandon Sklenar reveals what he took from '1923' set

Brandon Sklenar played Spencer Dutton in '1923' and took home some keepsakes

Brandon Sklenar will always hold 1923 memories close to him, now that he actually has stuff from the set, even if he took it without asking permission.

Brandon played Spencer Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel and took home various items from the set, many of them being his character’s possessions.

"I have his hat. I have his passport, which is very cool,” he gushed to People. “It's like very real, like a 1920s passport.”

"And I have some bullet shells, some casings from World War I. I got some patches from his uniform. I got a little Spencer Dutton collection for sure,” he shared.

“Yeah. I was taking his hat for sure," he said of the hat the character wears throughout the show.

Now that the show has come to an end after two seasons, the It Ends With Us star is still trying to wrap his head around that fact.

"Between the first season and the second season, it was two years. So it was a lot of hurry up and wait and wondering when we're going to go and sort of having it always in the back of your mind," he explained.

"That character became such a part of me, and it will be for the rest of my life," he added. "And I just miss playing in that world because it's just such a cool world to play in and those themes and getting to be a cowboy and also a World War I veteran, and a hunter and a fighter, and someone who just does it all for the love of their family and their wife. It's just the most epic character."

Brandon Sklenar’s new thriller Drop hit cinemas on April 11.