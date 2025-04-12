Here's what ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ is all about: Source

Magnolia Pictures’ new documentary One to One: John & Yoko opened in IMAX on April 11, offering an intimate and unconventional look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s first 18 months in New York City.

Co-directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the film focuses on a transformative yet often overlooked chapter in the couple’s life, marked by political activism, artistic exploration, and personal turmoil, as per People.

Centered around restored footage from Lennon and Ono’s 1972 benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden, the documentary weaves together live performances, previously unheard taped phone calls, and television clips to immerse viewers in their Greenwich Village life.

The concerts, held for the mistreated children of Willowbrook State School, were Lennon’s only full-length solo performances post-Beatles, as per the publication.

Macdonald says the seed for the film came from the concert footage, which Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, remixed after years of poor audio quality.

However, it’s the candid phone recordings, captured to counter FBI surveillance, that provide emotional depth.

In particular, Ono’s heartbreaking search for her kidnapped daughter Kyoko adds a powerful layer to the story, as per the outlet.

Through its nonlinear storytelling and intimate perspective, One to One reframes Lennon and Ono not as distant icons, but as artists navigating grief, fame, and political disillusionment.

In regards to this, Lennon once said at a rally, “So what. We start again."