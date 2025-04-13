Matthew McConaughey names genre of new movie

Matthew McConaughey just stated his movie, The Rivals of Amziah King is "arguably a musical."

The 55-year-old iconic celebrity has performed six musical numbers in the film and the performative nature in the Western crime thriller piqued his interest.

In a candid chat with Collider, McConaughey mentioned, "I just found that there's poetry in that guy, in that voice. The life, the way he moves, everything's musical. The way he hears.”

"The film is very musical, and it's arguably a musical. Six tunes in it that we sing and perform. It's literally kind of a musical and just the musicality of the relationships and the dialogue I was just attracted to. I heard the metre in my own mind very quickly. I wanted to be a part of it,” the Oscar-winning actor added.

As The Rivals of Amziah King was revealed to be a movie instead of a series, McConaughey had an immediate idea of the character he would be portraying in the Andrew Patterson film.

"I think I understood Amziah pretty well, pretty early. Since Andrew wrote it and was gonna be directing it, we spent a lot of time talking about the conception of the character – larger than life, yeah, but still realistic,” the Interstellar star explained.

"An aristocrat of the heart is Amziah. As I said, a giver of belonging, leader of the band, but loves for any of the bandmates to take the spotlight. He makes people the centre of the universe when they're around him,” Matthew McConaughey concluded.