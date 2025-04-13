Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson remain lowkey at Coachella

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott remained low key during their appearance at Coachella 2025.

The Love Island beauty shared a selfie while enjoying a shopping spree at Beverly Hills as her reported boyfriend, One Direction star attended the two-week long festival.

This comes after Zara uploaded a discreet snap that confirmed both her and the History singer had travelled to the States together.

As the pair spent some time away, the broadcaster looked happier than ever at her shopping spree in California with her pal Alice, while Louis kept it casual and comfortable at Coachella.

The What Makes You Beautiful hitmaker wore a white loose-fitting tank top and parried it with brown shorts, white socks, topping it off with well-worn off-white trainers.

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott first sparked romance rumors when the two went to a dinner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh, where a pal clicked photos of the two enjoying a romantic date.

Now, the pair has soft launched their relationship as the pair shared videos of enjoying Stereophonics at The Wiltern theatre in LA.

On both of their Instagram stories, the video was taken from the same venue and same angle, just minutes apart, with Zara tagging the venue and band on her video.