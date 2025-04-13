Bella Hadid sparks concern over dramatic weight loss while filming in Paris

Bella Hadid has drawn widespread concern after appearing noticeably thin while filming scenes for the upcoming Ryan Murphy drama The Beauty in Paris this week.

The 28-year-old was spotted in a red leather bralette and matching trousers, exposing a sharply defined ribcage and ultra-slim waistline as she acted out a dramatic motorcycle crash scene.

According to Daily Mail, images of Hadid covered in fake blood, posted on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, quickly ignited debate online.

Meanwhile, some users speculated her appearance may be tied to her role, many expressed concern over her health.

In regards to this, one Instagram user commented, “I’m concerned about Bella’s weight. Not trying to be rude,” while another wrote, “This is what happens when your mom says eat a few almonds when you are hungry.”

Moreover, the images stirred further backlash over body image in the fashion industry.

A user remarked, “I cannot go through another fashion cycle of stick-skinny body standards,” referencing the return of ultra-thin aesthetics reminiscent of the controversial 'heroin chic' trend of the 90s.

However, others defended Hadid, emphasizing body autonomy as one person wrote, “It’s 2025 and we are still judging women’s bodies,” while another added, “Let her look how she wants to look.”

Furthermore, Hadid has previously spoken candidly about her fluctuating weight, body dysmorphia, and struggles with eating disorders.

In a past interview with People, she stated, “I really didn’t mean to lose weight. Like I want boobs. I want my a** back. But it’s not my fault.”

It is worth mentioning that the star, who recently launched her fragrance line Orebella and took a hiatus from modeling in 2023 due to Lyme disease, continues to balance her career in fashion and acting.

The Beauty, based on the comic series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, also stars Evan Peters and Ashton Kutcher, and is currently in production, as per the publication.