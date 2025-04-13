'The Last of Us' boss gives update on next season

Amid season two, The Last of Us is in the works for season three after HBO green-lighted the renewal before season two.



Craig Mazin, the show's showrunner, previously said the creative team had decided to divide The Last of Us Part II game events into more than one season.

Considering this, work on season three is ongoing, and the creator said the show is at the start of pre-production.

"I've been going seven days a week now for a couple of months to finish mixing, and there's still some visual effects that I have to approveover the course of the next few days for the final episode,” he told GamesRadar. “So, I haven't properly finished the second season.

He continued, “Obviously, we were very gratified by the critical response. Thank god it's been good and, even more so, the renewal we got from HBO means [there's] this enormous faith in it, and it means the audience doesn't have to worry about it being canceled.”

“They can watch season two in peace knowing there will be a season three. But I'll take a few weeks. Then if there's one thing I know about myself, I will be absolutely champing at the bit to get back to the keyboard,” Craig concluded.