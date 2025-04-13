 
Geo News

Truth behind Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz romance rumours revealed

Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz are reportedly seeing each other

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Truth behind Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz romance rumours revealed
Photo: Truth behind Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz romance rumours revealed

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz recently sparked romance rumours.

However, a new report on Page Six weighed in on the relationship status between Austin, who recently called it quits with Kaia Gerber, and Zoe Kravitz, who parted ways with fiancé Channing Tatum.

As per a source close to the Kravitz family, Austin and Zoe have been seeing each other, but “it’s nothing serious.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Austin has been wanting to play the field during his youth in Hollywood, following in the footsteps of his idol Leonardo DiCaprio.

Previously, a different source told RadarOnline.com, "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.”

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider even addressed, “They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go."

