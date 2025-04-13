Queen Camilla reacts to King Charles abdication speculations

Queen Camilla has apparently reacted to King Charles abdication rumours following his trip to Italy.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Camilla, who celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with the monarch earlier this month, has suggested there is no chance that King Charles will row back on his work despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to the British newspapers in Rome, Queen Camilla said King Charles is driven by “helping others” so there is no chance of him reducing his workload.

When the queen was asked if King Charles would be taking it a little easier after his recent hospital admission, she jokingly replied: “Dream On!”

Camilla said, “He loves his work and it keeps him going. And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem.”

“That’s what he’s driven by. Helping others,” Queen Camilla added.

Camilla made these remarks amid rumours “Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility.”