'SNL' spoofs 'The White Lotus' with Trump Family in 'The White POTUS'

Saturday Night Live captivated audiences over the weekend with a sharp and satirical take on HBO’s The White Lotus, reimagining the hit drama with Donald Trump and the First Family at the center of the chaos in a parody titled The White POTUS.

According to Daily Mail, the sketch, packed with celebrity cameos and political jabs, transported viewers to a mysterious and glamorous resort where James Austin Johnson reprised his role as Trump.

Joining Johnson were A-list stars, including host Jon Hamm as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump, and Lizzo as the beloved spa manager Belinda.

SNL alums Alex Moffat and Beck Bennett returned as Eric Trump and a shirtless Vladimir Putin, respectively, bringing back fan-favorite caricatures with new absurdist flair.

Moreover, the parody cleverly mirrored The White Lotus’ format, replacing the Ratliff family with Trump’s dysfunctional inner circle.

Melania, played by Chloe Fineman, mimicking Parker Posey’s character, Victoria, attempts to connect with her husband, who is more interested in a McDonald’s McNugget-shaped pill than conversation.

In one highlight, Eric Trump (Moffat) blends a smoothie using a gold watch after Don Jr. (Mikey Day) tells him that making one is "about time."

The sketch continued to lampoon family dynamics, with Johansson’s Ivanka portrayed as elusive and spiritually adrift, vanishing immediately after being questioned about materialism.

While The White Lotus Season 3 drew mixed reviews for its finale, SNL’s parody proved a critical and fan-favorite hit.