Gayle King excited to visit space with ‘group of extraordinary women'

Gayle King just admitted it would be “very daunting” going into space.

The 70-year-old iconic presenter and best friend to Oprah Winfrey, would be joining an all-female mission on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

During her candid chat on CBS Mornings, Gayle, said, "I'll be ready Monday morning, I promise. I will be ready Monday morning. But I still have a way to go before I'm like, 'Okay, put me in, coach. Let's go.'"

She continued, "It is very daunting when you think about the small number of people that have actually done it. I still get very uncomfortable when people say, 'astronaut'.

"I in no means feel like an astronaut. They said, 'But, Gayle, if you go to space, you're an astronaut,” the broadcaster added.

Gayle was also all praised for the women who would be joining her on the iconic trip, saying, "There was something about being part of the first female team to me.

“The group of women that they put together is so extraordinary to me that I thought, 'Wow. Why would I not wanna be a part of that?'" she further mentioned.

Before concluding her narrative, Gayle King stated, "I look at some of these young people and say, 'keep up.' So I don't have hangups about 70, and what that means, and what that represents. I just think everybody can define it for themselves."