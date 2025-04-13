Katie Price reveals surgery plans to fix next body part

Katie Price wants to fix her lower body next.

The reality star, 46, unveiled her new plans for cosmetic surgery in a recent Instagram video posted straight from the clinic.

"Finally! Got some lips back on my face and I love it," the Only Fans model began in her video before disclosing she's headed for a Bazilian Butt Lift.

"I’m about to see the surgeon now, he's just joined the clinic about sorting my butt out," the mom of five went on.

"It's so neat doing it, it's like a deflatable balloon and I want some volume in it."

"So yeah, got the volume in the lips and now I'm gonna see the surgeon about my butt.

Katie's new plans come despite concerns from her friends and family that she is "too weak" for more surgery following recent weight loss.

Meanwhile, Katie defends that she has only "shrunk back" to her normal weight that she had before undergoing In vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She has also denied any use of weight loss pills such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

"Her friends and family are worried about her as she has lost a lot of weight very quickly, and she wants to go back under the knife for more work," a source told OK! Magazine.

"She wants to have her ears corrected and her bum lifted with filler, but people who care about her are worried that she's not healthy or strong enough to be going on an operating table."