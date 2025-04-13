Jon Hamm makes wild demand from Kieran Culkin on 'SNL'

Jon Hamm, who returned to Saturday Night Live (SNL) after 15 years, asked Kieran Culkin for something huge during the show on April 12.

In his opening monologue, the 54-year-old Hollywood icon quipped, “I’m so honored to be here hosting. This my fourth time. It’s been a minute. Last time I hosted was October 2010, but even though it’s been a while, I’ve still been on the show a lot."

Hamm added, “In fact, I was checking my own Wikipedia, which I often do, and I found out since then, I’ve made 14 cameos. In many ways, making a cameo is even more special than being the host.”

The Mad Man star shared that he watched numerous clips of himself before coming to the show and reminisced about how the audience cheered every time he made a surprise cameo. While he was remembering his time on SNL, Culkin walked in unexpectedly.

Seeing the 42-year-old actor crashing his monologue, Hamm asked, “What are you even doing here? This is my monologue,” to which Culkin responded, “I know; I’m just making a cameo.”

Then Hamm said, “Why? I’m a huge star, and I’m doing really well all by myself.”

“I’m sorry, man. I’ll make it up to you,” Culkin responded.

After listening to the Home Alone star’s remarks, Hamm, the Emmy winner, demanded Culkin give him his Oscar as an act of apology for the intervention and started a debate over whose television series is better.

Hamm emphasised, “Mad Men is better than Succession,” prompting Culkin to respond by saying, “No, it isn’t.”

“I think we can both agree that you’re wrong. I love you. Bye,” Hamm concluded and pushed Culkin off-camera.