Jennifer Aniston pulls double duty in new gig

Jennifer Aniston has signed up for a new role amid Jim Curtis romance

August 26, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Aniston ready to take on double roles in new gig
Jennifer Aniston is pulling double duty in the world of book-to-screen adaptations.

Speaking to Us Weekly while promoting her role in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the Sharon Horgan, who co-produced the project alongside Jennifer Aniston, opened up about Apple TV+’s highly anticipated take on Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“Jen was part of it from the beginning,” Horgan revealed of the A-listed star. 

The 55-year-old also addressed, “She’s part of the creative team, so it wasn’t what made us see her [in the role]. She was part of the pitch.”

Horgan explained what drew her and the team to McCurdy’s raw and unflinching story. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Apple TV+ confirmed in July that Aniston, had signed on to both star in and produce I’m Glad My Mom Died.

While McCurdy, 33, is adapting her memoir for the screen, casting for her on-screen counterpart has yet to be announced.

“We all just responded to the book. It’s such an extraordinary story and it’s also so extraordinarily written,” she said. 

“Jennette is such a talent. Now it’s just going through the process of taking something from book to screen.”

That process, she admitted, comes with a unique kind of pressure. 

“We’re doing it at the moment with Vladimir on Netflix, which is another adaptation from book to screen. You just want to do these amazing pieces of work justice. That’s the main sort of pressure. But it’s good to have pressure,” Horgan shared. 

“This is a new thing I’ve learned. Stress is bad but pressure is good. Now it’s my new mantra," she concluded.

