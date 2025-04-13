 
Geo News

Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life

Sarah Paulson admits she 'wouldn't want to be on planet Earth' without THIS

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 13, 2025

Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peets importance in her life
Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life

Sarah Paulson recently made a comparison of her friendship with Amanda Peet to Miley Cyrus and Beyonce’s’ song.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere of Peet's new television series Your Friends & Neighbors in New York City, the 50-year-old actress reflected on her years-long friendship with the 2012 star.

Paulson, who met Peet on the set of Jack & Jill in 1999 for the first time, said, "That is my ride or die. You know that song 'II Most Wanted' by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus? I know it's about lovers, and we are deeply not in love with each other, but that's our song."

"I feel like I wouldn't want to be on planet Earth if she weren’t here. I'm the luckiest person alive,” the American Horror Story alum remarked.

For the unversed, the song II Most Wanted came out as a result of collaboration between both pop icons for Beyonce’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Notably, the lyrics incorporate some parts of Fleetwood Mac’s song Landslide and highlight a strong bond between two people.

It is pertinent to mention that II Most Wanted secured the award for best country duo or group performance at the 2025 Grammys, which were held in February.

John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
John Turturro doesn't approve of fans' tattoo tributes
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin miserable over 'humiliating antics' of wife Hilaria
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Prince Harry is taking back control an independent life away from Meghan
Meghan Markle's ‘lacking' podcast' Confessions of Female Founder receives a skinning
Meghan Markle's ‘lacking' podcast' Confessions of Female Founder receives a skinning
John Hamm's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star video
John Hamm's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue gets crashed by 'Succession' star
Jon Hamm makes wild demand from Kieran Culkin on 'SNL'
Jon Hamm makes wild demand from Kieran Culkin on 'SNL'
Ex- Scotland Yard officer talks about Prince Harry's security after ‘complete nonsense'
Ex- Scotland Yard officer talks about Prince Harry's security after ‘complete nonsense'
MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox video
MGK sets Coachella on fire weeks just weeks after welcoming child with Megan Fox