Sarah Paulson drops truth bomb about Amanda Peet's importance in her life

Sarah Paulson recently made a comparison of her friendship with Amanda Peet to Miley Cyrus and Beyonce’s’ song.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere of Peet's new television series Your Friends & Neighbors in New York City, the 50-year-old actress reflected on her years-long friendship with the 2012 star.

Paulson, who met Peet on the set of Jack & Jill in 1999 for the first time, said, "That is my ride or die. You know that song 'II Most Wanted' by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus? I know it's about lovers, and we are deeply not in love with each other, but that's our song."

"I feel like I wouldn't want to be on planet Earth if she weren’t here. I'm the luckiest person alive,” the American Horror Story alum remarked.

For the unversed, the song II Most Wanted came out as a result of collaboration between both pop icons for Beyonce’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Notably, the lyrics incorporate some parts of Fleetwood Mac’s song Landslide and highlight a strong bond between two people.

It is pertinent to mention that II Most Wanted secured the award for best country duo or group performance at the 2025 Grammys, which were held in February.