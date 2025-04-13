 
'The Handmaid's Tale's creator reflects on 'The Testaments' sequel

Bruce Miller shares his vision for 'The Handmaid's Tale's sequel 'The Testaments'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 13, 2025

Bruce Miller is the showrunner of The Handmaid's Tale and its upcoming sequel, The Testaments.

In an interview with EW, the creator opened up about his thoughts on how to make the new show.

First of all, he said he did not want any of his shows to dictate each other. "I didn't want Testaments to dictate Handmaid's Tale, and I didn't want Handmaid's Tale to dictate Testaments. Some of the characters overlap, but it's about a different world."

Elsewhere, he explained how different both shows are. "Handmaid's Tale is about the life of a handmaid. This woman who was pulled from her life and pushed to the absolute bottom in Gilead and told she was worthless."

He continued, She wasn't even a woman anymore, she was just a uterus, and seeing her fight back and keep her humanity. [Testaments] is about someone on the top in Gilead."

In the meantime, Bruce confirmed The Testaments is in pre-production while the casting has also been finished.

