Real reason Robert Downey Jr. didn't marry Sarah Jessica Parker

Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker dated from 1984 to 1991

Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship began in 1984 and ended years later in 1991. The Iron Man star was struggling with severe drug and later admitted that his addiction was a major reason they broke up.

"I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is," Robert admitted.

Now, author Ben Falk, who’s penned a book about the Marvel star, echoed the same in an interview with The Mirror US, saying, "His first big, big love was with Sarah Jessica Parker, who was again, quite like [his wife] Susan actually, kind of the complete opposite to him."

The author noted how this was different from his dynamic with his first wife Deborah Falconer.

"Deborah was very much in the party scene in Hollywood and I think they did a lot of their partying together," he explained.

However, the Avengers actor eventually married Susan Levin, who Falk considers pretty similar to his previous love Sarah.

"Susan coming along, she's a producer, professional. She wanted to succeed in the business but she wasn't recognized as talent," he noted.

"And I think what he's always needed is that kind of Sarah Jessica Parker again. He's needed that kind of guiding hands. Someone to look after him. And him and Susan make an incredible pair. They're clearly perfect for each other," he explained.