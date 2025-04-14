'The Last of Us' star looks back at his 'intimidating' roles

Pedro Pascal has become one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood. He has appeared in many hit projects, including The Last of Us and Game of Thrones.

His selection of roles in different genres and ability to deliver powerful performances caught critics' attention and fans' admiration.

Ahead of his new role in Marvel playing Richard Reed in Fantastic Four, he looked back at his iconic roles and the pressure he felt in playing them.

"It was really intimidating," he said, referring to the superhero role. But he noted he often experienced the same feeling when he was set to essay his previous hit characters.

"Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I've felt like I couldn't top how intimidating the last one was," he told EW.

He continued, “They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met."

"You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world,” the 50-year-old concluded.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out in cinemas on July 25