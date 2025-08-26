Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson allegedly funded by Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson accepted funds from Epstein despite his conviction: new book

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, allegedly had her lavish life secretly funded by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The fresh allegations were made in a new biography, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by historian Andrew Lownie.

Lownie says Epstein gave Ferguson financial support for many years, even after his 2008 conviction.

Speaking on Tina Brown’s Substack, Fresh Hell, Lownie said both Ferguson and Andrew benefited from the relationship, despite Andrew’s claim in 2010 that he had ended ties with Epstein.

A royal insider also told Lownie that Epstein covered large bills for Ferguson, not just small debts.

“For Epstein, Andrew offered status and access. For Andrew, Epstein gave introductions, a jet-set lifestyle, and helped with Sarah’s growing bills,” Lownie wrote.

He also says the total amount Epstein spent on Ferguson was probably much higher than the reported $20,000.

The book also looks at the couple’s troubled marriage. Both Andrew and Ferguson reportedly had affairs. Andrew tolerated Ferguson’s affairs more than his own jealousy over other women. Despite divorcing in 1996, the two still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Lownie claims Ferguson’s need for money and desire for luxury partly pushed Andrew closer to Epstein. He also says the royal household tried to stop his book from being published. Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges; his death was officially ruled a suicide.