Nick Jonas confesses he feels 'most intimidated' performing in 'The Last Five Years'

Nick Jonas recently got candid and expressed his true feelings about performing in the Broadway show.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the opening night of his new musical, The Last Five Years, at the Hudson Theatre in New York City on Sunday, April 6, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor opened up about performing in front of theatre enthusiasts.

Jonas said, "The thing for me is there are a lot of people who love this show, who have played these roles in different productions, their high school or college or whatever. And it's those folks who have done it that I feel most intimidated to do it for.”

"But I think that's the beauty of storytelling and being an artist and an actor, is that you get to take big risks and put yourself out there. And I love it,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added.

"As intimidating as it might feel sometimes, I think it's a really gratifying experience to get out and really put yourself out there and take big swings and see what happens,” he noted.

For the unversed, The Last Five Years, which is being performed for the first time on Broadway, is a two-person musical by Jason Robert.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband acts opposite Tony Award-winning star Adrienne Warren in the show, which is about the relationship between budding novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt.

Notably, the story will be told from the point of view of both actors and in two different timelines.

It is pertinent to mention that Nick Jonas will perform in The Last Five Years through June 22, 2025.