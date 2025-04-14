Meghan Markle told her ‘millionaire lifestyle' is interesting to no one

Meghan Markle is reminded that monetising her life would leave a bad impression with her audience.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in the pursuit of flourishing her lifestyle brand named ‘As Ever,’ is told to find the right motivation within herself.

Royal expert Jack Royston tells The Sun: “I think Meghan has to go through this phase of things that don't quite land in order to summon from within herself the motivation to leave the house and not just monetise her own life, because I think that's basically what she's doing.”

Jack continued: “She's trying to monetise her life.

“She's got a little home farm which she's using to cook, to make crudité boards for the kids and someone's turned around and said, ‘oh, this is so wonderful, you make the best crudité boards’, so she's like, ‘I'm going to make it into a TV show’.”

Jack also snapped: “You can't do that - your millionaire lifestyle is not interesting enough to people who are struggling for you to just monetise your own life.

“You have to push it. You have to leave the house. You have to push yourself out of your comfort zone and what I actually think she should do is sit across the table from people who disagree with her, because no royal family member has ever done that, it's never happened,” he noted.