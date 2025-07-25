New findings about Hulk Hogan's death emerge

Photo: Hulk Hogan was calling, texting as normal before death: Source

Hulk Hogan, originally named Terry Bollea, was reportedly acting just fine before his death due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

While fans across the world are still grappling with the shocking loss of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, new insights from Us Weekly revealed just how unexpected his passing truly was.

As per an insider, the legendary wrestler was “in and out of the hospital for years,” describing his issues as “the culmination of having over 30 surgeries over the course of his life.”

“Wrestling like he did for so many years has done so much damage,” the source also continued.

“His body was so beaten up. Although wrestling can be fake, it’s not physically fake. There were predetermined outcomes to the matches, but the physicality was very real. He was always in some sort of pain. He paid for his success,” the tipster continued.

Reportedly, Hulk had been battling heart issues while “having a surgery for something else” earlier this year, which led to “pretty serious” heart surgery.

Nonetheless, before signing off from the chat, the source addressed that Hulk Hogan stayed connected and upbeat, which has made his sudden passing all the more devastating.

“He had been calling and texting as normal,” the source concluded.