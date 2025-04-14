Reggae legend Max Romeo breathes his last at 80

Max Romeo, known for the controversial song Wet Dream, breathed his last at the age of 80.

The Jamaican reggae legend died due to a heart problem in his home country, as announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Max," the statement read.

The caption continued, "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and tributes, and kindly ask for privacy at this time."

"Legends never die," the statement concluded.

Fans rushed to the comment section to pour heartfelt messages for the "great reggae icon" and send condolences to the family.

Max's most famous 1968 hit song, which hit the top ten in the same year, was banned by the BBC due to its controversial lyrics.

His other hit singles are Chase The Devil and War Ina Babylon.

Back in 2023, Max claimed that Polygram Publishing and Universal Music Group had not been paying him royalties for his work for over five decades and filed a lawsuit against the outlets.