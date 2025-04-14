Rachael Kirkconnell opens up about life after Matt James split

Rachael Kirkconnell has opened up about her life after parting ways with Matt James.

In a new interview with The Post, The Bachelor star explained how she's moved forward with life after splitting with Matt in January.

“I’ll say it’s night and day – at least that’s how it feels right now,” said Rachael. “It was a tough start to the year but we’re doing really well over here. I think I would have to attribute that to being really intentional about putting a lot of self love and self work back into me.”

“I think it’s easier said than done but I feel like I have a lot of time on my hands that I didn’t have before and so I’m being a little bit selfish and I’m putting myself first right now. It’s kind of nice,” she continued.

“I would say it looks different every day,” explained Rachael. “I think it looks different from how it did at the beginning until now. I’m sure at first, most days were just a lot of relaxing, staying off the internet and honestly bed rotting, watching my favorite shows, re-reading my favorite books.”

The internet personality further confirmed that she isn't yet looking to jump back into the dating pool.

For those unversed, Rachael and Matt fell in love on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021.