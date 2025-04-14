Meghann Fahy addresses call for her return to 'White Lotus'

Meghann Fahy has hinted at her major return to The White Lotus’ future season.

While appearing on the red carpet premiere for her recently released horror-thriller movie, Drop, the Hollywood actress was asked by People about her chances of being casting in the future season of The White Lotus.

“I’m always down, always,” The Bold Type actress responded.

In season two of the series, she portrayed the role of the housewife, Daphne Sullivan, of businessman Cameron Sullivan, played by Theo James.

Sharing her reviews for season three, she said, “It was excellent. I mean, I was devastated by the people we lost, of course, but that’s sort of always the point, isn’t it? But no, I loved the whole season. Excellent cast, beautifully written. Loved it, loved it, loved it.”

Her response followed an interview with season 3 cast member, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who hinted at the 'all-star season' potential during his conversation with The Reporter.

“I’ve heard rumors of them doing an all-star season. I’d love to do that,” the 31-year-old actor told the outlet.

Before concluding, he revealed that the writer, creator, and director, Mike White, shared the idea of casting ‘all the douche guys’ from previous seasons, including Jake Lacy from season 1 and Theo James, in a ‘hotel together.’