Prince Harry's ex drops emotional bombshell after Meghan Markle's health crisis

Prince Harry’s ex has opened up about motherhood struggles following Meghan Markle.

Just days after the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, opened up about being diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia in the debut episode of her newly launched podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Cressida Bonas, who is preparing to give birth to a second child, also discussed parenthood challenges.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Cressida, who dated Harry from 2012 to 2014, said, “Motherhood is full of contradictions; it can be very challenging but can then be magical.”

She went on to add, “It's the hardest thing I've ever done, and the best thing I've ever done.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Meghan discussed health struggles on her new lifestyle podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking with the guest, Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of online dating platform Bumble, the Duchess of Sussex said, “we both had very similar experiences -- though we didn´t know each other at the time -- with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.”

“It´s so rare and so scary,” Meghan Markle, who shares Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry, added of the medical condition.