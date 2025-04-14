Ben Affleck talks difficulties of relationships after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this year

Ben Affleck is admitting relationships are hard, particularly in the beginning.

Affleck talked about relationships being hard while promoting his new film The Accountant 2.

He related to his character Christian Wolff’s struggle to understand how to approach someone that seems interested.

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there,” Affleck explained, per Page Six.

“You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable … like so many of us,” the Oscar winner continued.

The Deep Water star added: “It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

This comes three months after Affleck finalized his divorce with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in 2022. The duo’s marriage came after they called off their engagement back in 2003.

Ben Affleck went on to marry Daredevil costar Jennifer Garner in 2005 and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Mark Anthony in 2004.