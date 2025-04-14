 
Geo News

King Charles' security guard moves with fake arm?

The movement of King Charles private security guard stirs a debate

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

April 14, 2025

King Charles famously escaped an alleged assassination attempt in Australia in 1994.

The eldest son of late Queen Elizabeth II stood on a podium as an intruder came up to him and shot a fire.

Attacker David Kang was soon tackled by Charles' security team before he came within a metre range to the former Prince of Wales.

The man fired two blank shots from a starting pistol at Charles during an Australia Day speech at Tumbalong Park in Sydney's Darling Harbour. 

The incident was part of the attackers' protest against the treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers in Australia.

The man later admitted his shots were not an assassination attempt, but part of a political demonstration about refugees.

The British monarch is always escorted by his security team when he come out of his house.

A few months ago, one of his security guards piqued curiosity of royal fans with the movement of his hands as the king met crowds.

A large number of people jokingly said that one of the guards' arm was fake because he had his real arm on his weapon under his jacket so that he could easily take it out in case of any untoward incident.

But security experts say that private security personnel often fold their hands in front of their body for tactical readiness and situational awareness. 

They are of the view that this neutral stance allows for a quick response to threats while appearing non-aggressive within a public setting.


