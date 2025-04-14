Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter ready to take their friendship to next level

 
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter say 'it's like being in a band together' before their upcoming show

April 14, 2025

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have geared up to bring their Bill & Ted Friendship to Broadway’s Waiting for Godot

For the unversed, both Hollywood stars, who first collaborated in the 1989 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted Friendship will appear in Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot.

While conversing with PEOPLE, Winter said, “It’s like being in a band together. We kind of know each other’s rhythms.” 

The 59-year-old actor added, “Being able to bring that into, onto a stage, that’s sort of our fundamental. That’s in our bones away.” 

Reeves quipped, “The films that we did together, the Bill & Ted films, the language in those films had the architecture and their rhythms.” 

“And I think that even from early days, we approached them theatrically or even commedia dell’arte… Okay, I do something, you do something, I get the ball, you get the ball,” the 60-year-old noted. 

Winter went on to recall, saying, “That’s why in the audition we were so vibed. Because you didn’t get that from other actors so much.” 

In the forthcoming play Waiting for Godot, which is from the theatre of the absurd, Reeves will act as Estragon while Winter will depict Vladimir.

It is pertinent to mention that Waiting for Godot will start preview performances on September 13, 2025, at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

However, the official opening of the show will be on Sunday, September 28, and run through the whole winter till Sunday, January 4, 2026.

