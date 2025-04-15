'Daredevil: Born Again' creator hypes up season two

Daredevil: Born Again season one ended on a cliffhanger. But for season two, the executive producer Sana Amanat said it would be bigger and more exciting.



During an interview with Marvel, she was asked about an update on season two, which is in the works.

"It’s been great. We’ve been shooting a lot of crazy sequences. The crew is crushing it, and the action is nonstop. The backdrop is a little different. It’s still New York, but it’s a slightly different kind of New York," she said.

"I’m very excited about the material we’ve been getting. I’ve been fangirling all week. We shot a really big sequence with Wilson Fisk this week, and I felt like a kid in a candy shop," the producer added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sana weighed in on the overall reaction to the reboot.

"It’s been really thrilling. Episode 8 in particular is a marker of what we wanted to do with the show and our love for these characters, and it was really exciting to see the fans felt the same way," she continued.

The executive producer also said, "I feel like they understood our intentions and our visual approach. So, many kudos to our directorial team, our camera team, and our entire crew — and of course, our writers Dario Scardapane and Jesse Wigutow, who wrote the script for Episode 8."

"I was really happy with the ways the fans got it, and I’m excited to see what they think of the finale," Sana concluded.