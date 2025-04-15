 
Geo News

Post Malone shares important message with fans at Coachella

Post Malone reflects on the past decade of his career

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 15, 2025

Post Malone shares important message with fans at Coachella
Post Malone shares important message with fans at Coachella

Post Malone delivers an inspirational speech at Coachella.

During his headline set on Sunday, the singer took a moment and reflected on the past decade of his career.

Malone said, “Lots of motherf****** called me a one-hit wonder. And I just wanted to say that if you don’t believe in yourself, then nobody f****** else will. No one can f****** stop you.”

Encouraging his fans to follow their dreams, Malone went on to say, “I want you to keep doing what you f****** love and love who you love and love what you love and keep doing it and keep f---ing kicking ass because there's no one on this f****** planet that can tell you s***.”

“It doesn't matter what you want to do in life... do whatever the f*** you want to do and do it as hard as you can. Don't let anybody stop you because nobody can stop you,” Malone added.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Post Malone performed at Coachella. He previously headlined in 2018 and appeared as a surprise guest in 2023.

Sami Sheen gets honest about her relationship with mom Denise Richards
Sami Sheen gets honest about her relationship with mom Denise Richards
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian get emotional watching historic space launch
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian get emotional watching historic space launch
Johnny Depp makes return to Hollywood after years
Johnny Depp makes return to Hollywood after years
Ellen Pompeo reveals why she hasn't left 'Grey's Anatomy' completely
Ellen Pompeo reveals why she hasn't left 'Grey's Anatomy' completely
Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family
Protest to be held in London against King Charles and his family
Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm video
Meghan Markle makes clever move to ditch agreement with The Firm
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures video
Meghan Markle faces fresh criticism on live show after launching multiple ventures
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?
How much did it cost Katy Perry to go to space?