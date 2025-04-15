Post Malone shares important message with fans at Coachella

Post Malone delivers an inspirational speech at Coachella.

During his headline set on Sunday, the singer took a moment and reflected on the past decade of his career.

Malone said, “Lots of motherf****** called me a one-hit wonder. And I just wanted to say that if you don’t believe in yourself, then nobody f****** else will. No one can f****** stop you.”

Encouraging his fans to follow their dreams, Malone went on to say, “I want you to keep doing what you f****** love and love who you love and love what you love and keep doing it and keep f---ing kicking ass because there's no one on this f****** planet that can tell you s***.”

“It doesn't matter what you want to do in life... do whatever the f*** you want to do and do it as hard as you can. Don't let anybody stop you because nobody can stop you,” Malone added.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Post Malone performed at Coachella. He previously headlined in 2018 and appeared as a surprise guest in 2023.