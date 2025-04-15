Katy Perry to write a new song about trip to space

Katy Perry intends to write a song about her recent space mission.

The pop star, who flew to space on an 11-minute space mission along with five other women including Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez and CBS presenter Gayle King, landed safely on Monday.

Upon her return, the award-winning singer held up a daisy in the air in honour of her four-year-old daughter Daisy and kissed the ground.

After exchanging pleasantaries with Bezos, Perry then had an exchange with the press, saying the trip to the space made her feel "super connected to life" and "so connected to love."

“I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch.”

The singer also revealed her plan to write a song about her experience.

The new mom also explained her thought behind taking the flower with her.

“Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition, they go through cement, they go through cracks, they go through walls, they are resilient. They are powerful, they are strong, they are everywhere."

“Flowers are to me, god’s smile, but it’s also a reminder of our beautiful Earth and the flowers here, and god’s smile and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us and even in a simple daisy.

“So to really appreciate it and remember it and take care of it, protect it.”

A video of the crew was shared by Blue Origin on X showing the six women floating around the spacecraft as they reached zero gravity.

The six-women crew then looked at the camera and said in unison, “taking up space.”

Upon their return, Gayle King also paid tribute to Perry who sang What A Wonderful World in space, calling it a highlight of the trip.

Explaining her decision to sing the song, Perry said, “I’ve covered that song in the past, and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship, because I had no clue that one day, I would decide to sing a little bit of that in space.

“But I think that it’s not about me, it’s not about singing my songs, it’s about a collective energy in there, it’s about us.

“It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging, and it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Perry also noted her experience ranked “second to being a mum” and said that was the reason it was “hard to go.”

“I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me, and also my family, my daughter, because I’m full up from being able to get that gift to be being a mum, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness.”