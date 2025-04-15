Reggae singer Max Romeo dies at 80

Max Romeo, the reggae singer known for War Ina Babylon and Chase the Devil passed away on April 11.

His death was announced on Saturday via his official Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Max," the statement read.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and tributes and kindly ask for privacy at this time. Legends never die."

Romeo, who died at age 80, reportedly suffered from a heart condition.

Romeo's attorney Errol Michael Henry issued an official statement, calling the news "quite shocking."

"He was a perfect gentleman, and a gentle soul. He had great love for his family, and he was a legend in his own right. You couldn’t meet a nicer person – which makes the loss more difficult," the rep told The Guardian.

One of Romeo's songs Let The Power Fall On I once made it as future prime minister Michael Manley's campaign theme song. In 1977, Romeo then moved to New York.