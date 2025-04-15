 
Ice Cube shares huge announcement about his long career

Ice Cube's announcement relates to his upcoming tour for the first time in years

Lifestyle News Desk
April 15, 2025

Ice Cube has a 40-year career, and his contribution to hip-hop, films, and social issues will be displayed in his upcoming Northern American tour.

The tour, Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude, is promoted as the legendary rapper's first in over ten years.

Produced by Live Nation, it will cover 22 cities in the US and Canada, beginning Sept. 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and ending Oct. 9 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Ahead of the tour, the Friday rapper describes how major the feat will be in his career. “Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration."

“The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before," he said in a statement.

While on the album sector, Cube last year released his eleventh solo album, Man Down.

