Ice Cube shares huge announcement about his long career

Ice Cube has a 40-year career, and his contribution to hip-hop, films, and social issues will be displayed in his upcoming Northern American tour.



The tour, Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude, is promoted as the legendary rapper's first in over ten years.

Produced by Live Nation, it will cover 22 cities in the US and Canada, beginning Sept. 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and ending Oct. 9 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Ahead of the tour, the Friday rapper describes how major the feat will be in his career. “Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration."

“The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before," he said in a statement.

While on the album sector, Cube last year released his eleventh solo album, Man Down.