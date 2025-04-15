Details of ticket prices to visit Buckingham Palace exhibition released

The doors of Buckingham Palace would remain open for the visitors during an exhibition at the King's Gallery.

The palace on Tuesday said that Queen Alexandra's Coronation dress from 1902 would also be on display among many other items at the King's Gallery.

Running between April and November 23, 2025, the exhibition "explores the opulence and glamour of the Edwardian era through the lives and tastes of two royal couples: King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and King George V and Queen Mary."

Visitors will see over 300 pieces from the Royal Collection, including works by top artists like Fabergé and Sargent.

The Royal Collection Trust has released details of the ticket prices and timings when people can visit the gallery.

The Trust said on its website, "More than 300 objects from the Royal Collection will be on display – almost half for the first time – including works by the most renowned contemporary artists of the period, including Carl Fabergé, Frederic Leighton, Edward Burne-Jones, Rosa Bonheur, John Singer Sargent and William Morris."

It said,"The exhibition covers the period from Edward and Alexandra's wedding in 1863 up to the end of the First World War."

The income from ticket sales to The King's Gallery would go to the Royal Collection Trust, which is an independent charity.

The Royal Collection Trust uses its income to support the care, conservation, and accessibility of the Royal Collection, as well as to fund educational programs and exhibitions.