Royal family updates on Duchess Sophie's big move ‘on behalf' of King Charles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh recently made a major move on behalf of King Charles.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla were in Italy, Sophie attended the Sovereign’s Parade last week.

On Monday, the royal family official Instagram handle shared a carousel of photos from the event.

In the caption, it was revealed that “Last week, on behalf of The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh took the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at @RMASandhurst.”

“This year’s Parade made history with an all-female banner party participating for the first time ever,” it further stated.

The statement concluded, “The event marks the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the 239 Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 242, who will now be commissioned as British Army Officers. The Parade featured 26 international cadets from 18 countries.”

It is worth mentioning that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the sister-in-law of King Charles and wife of his younger brother Prince Edward, attended the event when the monarch was in Italy for royal visit, where the King and Queen also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

However, King Charles an Queen Camilla have now returned to London after four-day visit.