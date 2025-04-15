Prince Harry slammed for demanding perks of royal status 'without the work'

Prince Harry is "exhausted" by his long running court battle to get back public-funded security in the U.K.

“[My] worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad,” he told People after leaving court last Wednesday, noting that he’s “exhausted and overwhelmed.”

Harry argued that his security was decreased in an attempt to stop him and wife Meghan Markle form leaving the Royal Family and the country.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly told his close pals that he’s tired of the long-drawn case.

A palace source told Radar Online: "Harry talks of his exhaustion and this latest legal battle but he is the one who is desperate to get the British taxpayer to foot the bill for his security when he is in England.”

"He has brought this to court twice. He is the one who left the Royal Family for a new life in America. He now wants the perks of the job without the work," added the tipster.

This comes after the Prince attended a two-day hearing of his plea against an earlier decision against him in the case. Harry dubbed the Home Office’s decision to decrease his security "difficult to swallow."

Harry also argued that his father King Charles could intervene and hel him out through his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, who is a part of the royal and VIP executive committee.

“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile,” a royal source claimed.

However, the palace stated: "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either."