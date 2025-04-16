Pedro Pascal reveals why Joel doesn’t fight in 'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1

Fans who’ve seen the first episode of The Last of Us season two may be wondering why Pedro Pascal doesn’t do any stunts in the beginning of the season.

Pascal’s character Joel had many fight scenes in the first season of the show, where he fought off the fungus infected clickers as he protected Ellie (Bella Ramsey) while escorting her to an important destination.

However, in the premiere episode of the second season, it was Ellie and her new pal Dina (Isabela Merced) who took on the clickers, and that too with serious overconfidence. Joel, on the other hand, planned construction work and even went to therapy.

However, Pascal has recently revealed why the show begins with a lack of stunts. The Game of Thrones alum was injured when the show began filming in February last year.

Back in January 2024, the actor walked the Golden Globes red carpet sporting an arm sling after he fell and injured himself. Luckily for him, his character’s story aligned with his injury.

In a new interview, Pedro Pascal told USA Today, “I came in very injured. And I remember [the show's creator] Craig Mazin telling me, ‘Well, that’s certainly appropriate for where Joel is at. The more broken you are, the more right it is for Joel.’”