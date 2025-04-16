Savannah Chrisley assures ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver's kids 'to keep that promise'

Savannah Chrisley recently got candid and promised her ex-boyfriend Robert Shiver to show up following their breakup.

On the April 15 episode of her podcast Unlocked, the 27-year-old influencer reflected on the layers that come with "grieving the loss" of her failed relationship with Shiver after two years of dating.

Chrisley also mourned the loss of the relationship she had with her ex-boyfriend’s kids, saying, “I think what sucks that people really don't prepare you for, is when kids are involved, not only are you grieving the loss of the person you were in relationship with, but you're also grieving the loss of that relationship that you have with those children.”

"All the times that you've shown up for them and birthdays and holidays and all the phone calls you got when they were sick and wanted you to show up and just all of those things, it really sucks,” she added.

The Growing Up Chrisley alum went on to emphasise by saying, "When I got into a relationship with Robert, I also got into a relationship with his kids, and I vowed to always show up, always be there and I was not gonna be another disappointment for them, because they've had a lot, and I'm going to keep that promise.”

"When they call, I'm going to answer. If they need me to show up, I will be there. Because regardless of me and Robert's relationship, I still love them. And I love them more than I dislike where Robert and I are at. I'm trying to navigate this in the best adult way possible,” Chrisley stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Shiver has three children, namely Grayson, Landon, and Rhett, whom he shares with his wife, Lindsay.