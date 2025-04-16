Prince Harry shares his support for Meghan Markle: 'Incredibly proud'

Prince Harry has discussed Meghan Markle’s business ventures for the first time.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he’s “proud” of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry said, “I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,” adding, “I'm incredibly proud.”

It marks the first time Harry has spoken about Meghan’s success.

Meghan Markle has been making headlines with her business ventures. She first released her lifestyle show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, and then launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex also launched her podcast, Confessions Of a Female Founder. With only two episodes released yet, Meghan has received immense praise for discussing sensitive topics like her experience of postpartum preeclampsia and miscarriage.

Notably, Prince Harry also made an appearance in Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Making a brief appearance in the final episode, the Duke of Sussex shared a quick kiss with his wife and said, “You did a really great job. I love it.”