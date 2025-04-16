 
Kourtney Kardashian shares "craziest" gift she received ahead of 46th birthday

The pre-birthday celebration has already started to pour in for Kourtney Kardashian

April 16, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian has already started to receive early surprises ahead of her 46th birthday.

The reality TV star, whose actual birthday is on Friday, April 18th, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, April 15, to share a snap of a huge pre-birthday cake.

Kourtney's team at Lemme surprised her with the "craziest birthday cake ever" that is similar to her company's vitamin bottle.

The cake also featured a smiling face of Kourtney printed on it with text that read, “lemme PARTY” and “Happy Birthday, Kourtney.”

“Wait im screaming!!!" she expressed her excitement.

"My @lemme team is so wild. Craziest birthday cake ever!” Kourtney wrote over the picture.

This was not the only surprise of the day, Kourtney also received a lilac flower bouquet sent by her pal and Lemme co-founder Simon Huck, as she tagged her friend in the photo.

Last year, Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, took her to a tropical family vacation for her birthday celebration.

The Blink-182 drummer penned a touching birthday wish on Instagram for Kourtney, gushing, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever.”

“I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together," the 49-year-old musician wrote.

