Meghan Markle breaks silence after claims she reaches out to King Charles

Meghan Markle has released a big statement after reports she offered olive branch to her father-in-law King Charles, saying “so excited”

Royal expert Neil Sean, in an interview with the Fox News Digital, cited "a very well-placed source" as claiming that a "sample box of delights from As Ever has been delivered to Clarence House with a note."

He told the publication, "An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source.

"This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Following these claims, Meghan took to Instagram and released a big statement with excitement.

Meghan revealed that the new episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast was out now with guest Reshma Saujani.

Meghan says, “So excited for you all to hear this latest episode with Girls Who Code and Moms First founder, @reshmasaujani!”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother further says, “It was my pleasure to reconnect with her and dig into the real talk about building, balancing, and breaking through! (With babies, no less). How's that for some alliteration?”



