Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet spend some quality time together before life gets busy

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are taking a relaxing moment for each other before the actor gets busy with new projects ahead.

As per a recent report by People, a source privy to the outlet revealed that the Wonka ctor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder are making sure to spend time together before he gets back to work, as the pair spotted hand in hands in france over the weekend ater Kylie attended Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos in Venice last month.

“They hadn’t seen each other since before the wedding,” an insider told the outlet.

As Timothee is all set to begin filming of his new project Dune: Messiah, in Prague, “Kylie was really excited” to meet him in France

“They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague,” the tipster noted.

However, the busy days don’t really bother the couple as “they’re used to this kind of schedule.”

The source further added that Kylie “will fly to see him when she can,” adding, “They’re still very happy and just making it work.”

“He knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he’s taking a moment to just relax and reset,” the bird chirped.