Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B brings raven companion to Paris Fashion Week red carpet

Cardi B pulled off a dramatic statement at Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday.

Attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 fashion show at Petit Palais, the rapper stunned in a black column gown with a sculptural shoulder piece adorned with ivory beaded fringes cascading to her knees.

She completed the look with black opera gloves, pearl teardrop earrings, and a face jewel under her left eye. But the real show-stealer was the live raven that calmly rested on her arm.

Cardi ascended the venue steps and posed for pictures with the bird in tow, unbothered by its occasional wing flap and ruffled feathers.

The Grammy winner also laughed off any concern if she was nervous about handling the bird. "No, I'm not scared of the bird. That's my friend," she told WWD. "I control him. We're best friends."

For those unversed, ravens and crows are a prominent feature of her official teaser video for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which drops September 19.