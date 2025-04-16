 
Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit

Prince William did pay a visit last month to Estonia, one of Ukraine's neighbours

April 16, 2025

Prince William 'rankled' by Harry's Ukraine visit

Prince William has reportedly reacted to his estranged brother Prince Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine and the future king is said to have voiced his frustration to Kensington Palace staff who urged him against arriving in the war-torn nation.

The Prince of Wales did pay a visit last month to Estonia, one of Ukraine's neighbours, where he greeted troops at a Nato base.

Days after his visit to Estonia, Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war.

He travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community, where they toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries.

Prince Harry has reunited with family including wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Following Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip, the Daily Mail reported how Palace sources pointed out William's 'long-hoped' keenness to visit the country - and that he was 'rankled' by Harry's appearance there.

