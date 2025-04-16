Meghan Markle reacts to reports of ‘exploiting' Archie, Lilibet for own benefit

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, found it “ridiculous” that people were accusing her of using her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to promote her brand.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal family for a life away from the media scrutiny. However, more recently, the Duchess started sharing insights into her family life while posting glimpses at her kids on her social media account.

This did not sit well with some Royal experts and followers, who accused the former actor of “exploiting her children to benefit her brand.”

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson also said that Harry “would rather his children were not seen,” alluding that the Duke is not in on Meghan’s decision to debut kids on her social media.

However, a source close to the Duchess rubbished all the rumours and revealed that Meghan thinks the reports are "ridiculous," reported Heat Magazine.

She "thinks it’s ridiculous that anyone would accuse her of being hypocritical or manipulative when it comes to their kids – she won’t let anyone call her a bad mum.”

“It goes without saying she’s fiercely protective of Archie and Lilibet, so the decision to include them in occasional social media posts was thought through extremely carefully beforehand.”