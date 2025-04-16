Kylie Jenner receives stern warning from mom Kris

Kylie Jenner, who is planning a wedding with Timothee Chalamet, has received a stern warning from her mother, Kris Jenner.

An insider spilled to Life & Style on Tuesday that the 69-year-old momager warned her daughter "not to do anything rash" without a prenup.

“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account,” explained the source.

The confidant further told the outlet, "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup.”

“Kris worries she might do something crazy and run off and marry him before they can get this agreement signed,” a tipster continued. “ That’s why there’s a big rush to get it drawn up.”

For those unversed, Kylie has been dating Timothee since 2023.

Recently, an insider assured the publication that the Wonka star hasn't proposed Kylie yet.

“it’s being worked on by lawyers so that it will be ready the moment he does. And in the meantime, Kris is reminding Kylie almost daily not to do anything rash,” added the source.