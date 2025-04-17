Photo: Kyle Richards makes shock confession about Morgan Wade romance: 'Crush'

Kyle Richards recently got candid about her alleged romance with Morgan Wade.

According to a new report of Daily Mail, the mother of four admitted she questioned whether she had a “crush” on Morgan amid romance allegations.

She went on to address that at that time, she was unsure about her feelings for Morgan, whom she considered a close friend.

“When people, and I know that the illusion was all this stuff was going on, there [were] photos,” she began.

“When the chatter first started happening, before the music video and all that, that would never have crossed my mind,” Kyle continued and noted, “Anything like that, ever in my life. I have a very specific type.”

“It did make me think, ‘Well, what is going on here?’ Maybe I’m not seeing something,” she added.

Nonetheless, when the Andy Cohen asked her if she considered Morgan to be a potential partner in the future, she responded, “I don't know.”

Before conclusion, Kyle shared that she has been on a journey of personal transformation.

“I'm evolving, I'm changing, “she confessed and concluded, “I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own, and I don't know what my future holds right now.”