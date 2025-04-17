 
Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers

'The Kardashians' star is mom to two kids, True and Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson

Lifestyle News Desk
April 17, 2025

Khloe Kardashian shares surprising rule about her kids' sleepovers

Khloe Kardashian has some firm rules when it comes to parenting.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the mom of two talked with the CEO of UFC, Dana White.

During the conversation, Khloe shared her strict parenting rule, saying she does not allow her kids to have sleepovers.

“I don’t let my kids sleep anywhere," Khloe shared, admitting, "I’m very strict about it."

"Times are different, so I won’t let my daughter, or my son, who’s 2½," she continued.

However, the Good American co-founder noted that she is not a typical mom, but she has her reasons.

"But they’re not allowed to have sleepovers just because I’m one of those types of… I just — I think too much. I’ve watched too much Dateline,” she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares two kids, daughter True and son Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV star also revealed in the episode that she is not in favor of being an empty nester in the future.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna like being an empty nester," she confessed. "I’ll probably shave my head and go nuts or something. Or buy a ton of animals.”

